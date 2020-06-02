Playgrounds and exercise equipment at Kennesaw's Swift-Cantrell and Adam's parks will reopen Wednesday, the city announced.
Local governments have closed parks and park facilities in response to the coronavirus. Cobb County has gradually reopened its parks, and playgrounds and other park facilities opened on Monday.
Kennesaw is asking that visitors follow social distancing guidelines established by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.
The city is also asking those who have symptoms or have been exposed to anyone with symptoms of the coronavirus such as a high fever, cough or shortness of breath to stay home.
