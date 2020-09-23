Kennesaw expects little fiscal impact from the coronavirus in the year to come, a city official told council members this week.
Kennesaw City Council approved the 2020-21 budget in a 4-1 vote Monday evening, which starts Oct. 1, with council member David Blinkhorn casting the lone opposition vote.
Blinkhorn said he "didn’t have a problem with the budget per se," but has pushed for several years to lower the city's property tax rate or, at least, roll back the tax rate so that homeowners aren't paying more as their property values rise.
The city hasn't raised property tax rates in several years, Blinkhorn said, but nor has it rolled them back to offset rising property values.
The city has seen a drop in some revenue streams, such as court fines and parks programming fees, finance director Gina Auld told council members.
But the city’s expenses have dropped as well “so it kind of offsets,” she added. “But what we really don’t know is the property tax, and we don’t feel those effects for about 18 months.”
In fact, the budget approved by council members will rise by $600,000 — a 3% increase from the 2019-20 budget — to about $25 million. Auld attributed the increase to a slight boost in tax revenue.
“It’s not just real and personal taxes,” Auld said, “but franchise taxes, occupational taxes (and) liquor taxes. So that is 76% of our budget."
The city’s expenses will also increase by more than $500,000, the bulk of which Auld attributed to increased retirement and health care costs.
The city expects healthcare costs to increase by another 12% in the 2020-21 fiscal year, and Auld told commissioners the city’s growing reserve fund will help offset any unforeseen spikes.
In 2014, the city had a $3.9 million deficit. It now has almost $5 million in reserve.
“So really what we’re keeping in the general fund, a lot of that is to protect us for a high claims year,” she said. “Because when the claims go up, you can’t go to the employees then, you have to wait until open enrollment to reanalyze your plans.”
The 2020-21 fiscal year begins Oct. 1.
