Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park will open its visitor center, the mountain road and the parking area on the crest of the mountain over the next several days, according to a news release.
The park closed early in the pandemic over fears that visitors might spread or contract the coronavirus. In May, it began a phased reopening, beginning with the park’s trails.
On Friday, the park will reopen access to its visitor center including the museum, America’s National Parks bookstore and gift shop and park pass purchases in the visitor center.
Monday, it will reopen access to the mountain road and mountain road parking lot.
The parks’ shuttle bus and theater, which is located inside the visitor center, will remain closed.
