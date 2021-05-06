NORTHWEST COBB — When you consider Naisha Sylvestre's long list of academic and service recognitions, it might not surprise you to hear she's headed to Princeton University in the fall.
The Kennesaw Mountain High School senior was also accepted by a mile-long list of elite schools, among them University of Georgia, Georgia Institute of Technology, University of Florida, Johns Hopkins University, University of Notre Dame, Rice University, Duke University, Vanderbilt University and The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
"I think with the pandemic, because I had a lot more time at home, I was like, 'Well, I might as well just apply to as many schools as I could,'" Sylvestre said. "I didn't expect to get into all these schools. ... I didn't really expect that I would have to actually choose between all of them."
The 18-year-old said she narrowed the field by how much financial aid each school was offering, strength of academic programs, opportunities for study abroad and prestige of medical programs. She plans to pursue chemistry on a pre-med track.
In her four years at Kennesaw Mountain High School, Sylvestre earned a nearly 4.6 GPA, an SAT score 20 points shy of perfect, was named a presidential scholar candidate, a national merit commended scholar, outstanding science student of the year and is this year's STAR student representing Kennesaw Mountain — and that just scratches the surface of her achievements.
She also participated in multiple honors societies, was a section leader in marching band, tutored in Spanish and math, volunteered in numerous capacities and interned at an animal hospital.
Even for the most determined student, participating in as much as she has could easily be overwhelming, but from a young age, her parents, natives of Haiti, instilled in her a solid work ethic and a deep care for giving back to the community, Sylvestre said.
"I'd say it's a desire to take advantage of all the opportunities that I can and help others. It is time consuming, but because I enjoy it, I don't really mind it," she said. "It's just realizing that we live in a somewhat privileged world, and it's kind of up to us to help lift others and make sure that everyone has an equal playing field."
Early in high school, Sylvestre said she struggled slightly with self-confidence, especially when some warned her against her lofty academic goals. She was already taking advanced chemistry courses in her freshman year and college-level chemistry the following year.
Some at the school, she said, worried she was trying to take too much on at too young an age. That's where chemistry teacher Bonnie Wright stepped in.
"She was one of the few people that was like, 'Yeah, you can do this,'" Sylvestre said. "I just felt like she was always there to help us. She wasn't just there to make sure you were doing well academically but that you're actually doing well as a person. ... She was invested in us."
For her part, Wright said Sylvestre's academic achievements are her own. But, she added, she supported the standout student however she could throughout her high school career, writing her recommendations for summer academic programs and college applications.
Wright said she cried when she found out Sylvestre chose her as her STAR teacher, to be recognized alongside her as Kennesaw Mountain's STAR student.
The Student Teacher Achievement Recognition (STAR) program honors the Peach State's highest achieving high school seniors and the teachers who have helped them.
"It was quite an honor for her to pick me," Wright said, adding she's always felt she's had a special connection with Sylvestre. "She's very kind, and she has a quiet leadership ability. She can take charge without being bossy. ... I can't wait to hear what great things she's going to do."
Sylvestre's mother, Nadia Sylvestre, echoed Wright.
She told the MDJ she couldn't be more proud and feels like "a million dollars," seeing her child's years of hard work and community involvement pay off.
She proudly pointed to reports from her daughter's fourth grade year that showed she'd been impressing her school leaders from a young age.
"I'm excited, and I'm so proud of her. For me, it's a gift — a gift from God," she said.
Given her involvement in the Kennesaw Mountain community and surrounding area, Naisha Sylvestre said it's a little nerve-wracking to be taking a step into the unknown for college in the Northeast. But, she said, after "an amazing four years" of high school, she's eager to see what the next four hold.
