Kennesaw Mountain Battlefield National Park will open its visitor center restrooms on Saturday as part of a phased-in reopening of facilities after COVID-19-related closures, according to an announcement from the National Park Service.
The park says there will be dedicated entry and exit lanes for restroom use, and the visitor center portion of the building will remain closed.
"To ensure social distancing, visitors will be asked to stand on designated floor stickers and to limit numbers in the restroom area," the release says. "Visitors will be expected to self-monitor for social distancing."
Entry fees have also been waived to access all park trails, parking lots, except for the Mountain Road parking, which will remain closed until further notice.
"The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners continues to be paramount," the park said in its announcement. "At Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, our operational approach will be to examine each facility function and service provided to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance, and will be regularly monitored."
The park says it is continuing to work closely with the National Park Service's office of public health using guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ensure public spaces and work spaces are safe and clean.
The park also says the public should follow local area health orders, practice "Leave No Trace" principles, avoid crowding and high-risk outdoor activities while using park facilities.
For more information about visiting parks safely, visit www.nps.gov/coronavirus. To stay up-to-date on facility reopenings, visit www.nps.gov/kemo and the park's social media.
