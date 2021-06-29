Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park announced Tuesday it will restart several of its in-person programs.
On July 1, the park will resume its theater program, located inside the visitor's center, along with its face-to-face outdoor programs.
Interested visitors are advised to visit www.nps.gov/kemo for more information.
