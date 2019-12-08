KENNESAW — As hundreds of visitors, many with their dogs, filtered in and out of Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park over the Thanksgiving weekend, park staff told stories of the earliest people thought to have walked the mountain’s trails.
Ranger James Pratt, park guide at Kennesaw Mountain, stood behind a fold-out table on the grass of the Civil War battlefield that fronts Old 41 Highway at the foot of the mountain and gestured to the artifacts and replica Native American tools lying in front of him.
Pratt told the small group of families who’d come to learn the history of the Native American tribes that once occupied Cobb County that in Cherokee tradition, legend says a giant eagle got tired while flying over the Southeast United States, and the beating of its wings created the mountain ranges, including Kennesaw.
“The Cherokee weren’t the first people that were here. Archaeologists believe that there were people living in Cobb County as far back as 10,000 years ago,” he said. “This would be the Paleoindian culture. Basically what they were were ... the Clovis culture.”
Pratt said little is known about the Clovis culture — all the physical evidence of the early people that historians seem to have is pseudo-arrowheads called “Clovis points,” which Pratt said wash up on creek shores. But there are a few theories about the prehistoric communities, he said.
He said one theory says they’re Paleoeuropean people, who came to North America over an ice bridge that no longer exists. Another ice bridge theory says the people came from Alaska. A third theory says they weren’t the first population at all and that there were natives in the states long before. But, Pratt said, “nobody knows — just like nobody knows what happened to them.”
Theories about their disappearance include a meteor strike causing an ice age or the mass extinction of prey animals. Pratt told the crowd how the early people would have hunted animals, like giant sloths, that would tower over them.
“We all like sloths, don’t we? They’re kinda cool. Can you imagine a sloth that’s 20 feet tall?” he said of the giant sloth, gesturing to a large tree just to his left. “That’d be about half the size of this tree, I’d imagine. That would give you enough food to be able to sustain your tribe for a very long time.”
The park ranger held wooden bows, arrows and spears out in front of him, pointing to replica arrowheads made of quartz, flint or animal bone, and told the crowd how the Native Americans constructed their weapons and how those weapons became more advanced through the years.
As the earth began to warm, Pratt said the world as we know it began to appear out of the shadow of a colder, harsher one. The Archaic Period, he said, is when hunter-gatherers were born.
Between about 1000 and 1300 AD, Pratt said trade routes began to appear in the county, including one that later became Old 41 Highway, running in front of Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park. Some routes stretched as far as from Augusta, Georgia, to Tennessee, he said.
In the mid-1500s, the Spanish began conquering territories in the New World, and Pratt said diseases came with them. Illness wiped out about 95% of the Native American population that came into contact with them, he said.
“The 5% that were left over, they basically formed tribes together. ... A lot of these tribes at the beginning, at a lot of things that were completely separate from each other — different languages, different cultures, different creation myths, different religions — everything was different,” Pratt said, adding that the Creeks were a tribe that appeared out of this convergence.
Pratt said most Native Americans of the time believed that land was once underwater, but the difference in their creation beliefs lies in how the land ascended to the surface.
The combined Native American tribes, Pratt said, are responsible for the names of many landmarks in the state: Unicoi, the name of a state park in Helen, Georgia, is a Native American word describing a trade path, and “Etowah,” the name of a Georgia river, comes from the Creek word for “principle town.”
But as for how Kennesaw Mountain got its name, Pratt said there are a few theories. One says the name came from the Creek word “kanasawa,” meaning “people of the skunk.” Another, according to the National Park Service, is that the mountain was named out of an adaptation of the Native American word for sacred burial place: “Ganesha.” Pratt said there is evidence that burial practices have occurred at the national park.
Still another theory says there was once a tribe in the area known as “Kennesaw,” that some believe meant “tribe of the skunk.” That tribe’s leader was also believed to be named “Kennesaw,” Pratt said.
In about 1730, Pratt said European settlers in the North began to force the Cherokee tribe south toward the Creeks, resulting in a massive battle. The Cherokee triumphed, forcing the Creeks further south into Florida and Alabama, he said.
The Cherokee remained in the Cobb area until about 1830, according to Pratt, who added that many of the burial mounds in the area are probably from that tribe.
The discovery of gold in the early to mid-1800s resulted in an explosion of access to new technology and tools, as well as the death of much of the Native American culture that remained in Kennesaw, Pratt said.
Also in 1830, President Andrew Jackson ordered the Indian Removal Act, forcing any Native Americans who had not already left west on the infamous Trail of Tears.
“Jackson, in his mind, thought he had the right to do so, because there was about 100 different Cherokee chiefs who had gathered together and signed a pact that basically said they were OK with moving west of the Mississippi (River), as long as they were able to get a lot of supplies and things for the journey, and they were able to settle in that area,” he said, adding that the chiefs represented a “small minority” of the native people who lived in the area. “Most of those chiefs were put to death because of that decision.”
By the time the Civil War battle at Kennesaw Mountain occurred in 1864, Pratt said few Native Americans remained in the area. But, he added, many who had moved to the West were persuaded to fight for the Confederacy and were known as some of the more fierce warriors. Pratt said the last Confederate general to surrender, Stan Watty, was Native American.
Today, Native Americans are trying to rekindle the interest and influence of their lost culture, Pratt said. Museums in traditional Native American territories showcase their culture, and there is a growing movement to revive lost languages, he said, instructing the crowd to repeat a few words after him.
Though there hadn’t been as large a turnout as he’d hoped, Pratt said presentations like his are important to remind those who live here now of the people who came before them. Entire cultures are lost when history is forgotten, he said.
Brent Heath, of Marietta, followed his twin 4-year-olds Anastasia and Victor up to the table of artifacts and tools at the close of the presentation. The children shook a primitive rattle, beat a replica drum and stroked the deer fur that lay across the table.
After sampling what Pratt had to offer, the twins agreed: Their favorite part of the presentation was touching the deer skin.
Heath said though his kids may not be able to absorb the weight of the history yet, he took them to the presentation because, like Pratt, he believes knowledge of that history is of dire importance. He said even he was surprised how long ago Native Americans were essentially wiped from the Kennesaw area.
“I think it’s important for people to know where names like Kennesaw came from. I think it’s important to know who the first peoples were. (Their culture) is pretty much lost,” he said, looking at the twins. “I think it’s important for them just to know a little bit more of the history and to have some connection to it.”
