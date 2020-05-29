Want to send your child to camp this summer, while also ensuring they'll keep a safe distance from others? Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park has you covered.
The national park announced this week that it will host a virtual summer camp from June 1 to June 5, entitled “Backyard Virtual Junior Ranger Summer Camp.” The online experience will be geared toward elementary school-aged children, according to the news release.
The park is offering the online experience to help provide children engaging in summer activities from home, the park said.
Online activities will be aired on the park’s Facebook page in the form of pre-recorded videos and suggested supplemental activities, and they'll be posted in 30-minute increments beginning at 10 a.m. and ending at noon each day, the release said.
The activities vary in length and may or may not fill the full 30 minutes. The themes for each day are as follows:
- Monday: Explore the National Parks
- Tuesday: Investigate Kennesaw Mountain
- Wednesday: Nature Hun
- Thursday: Civil War Facts
- Friday: Look Beneath
Registration is not required. Participants can log onto Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park's Facebook page, at www.facebook.com/KMNBP, to participate.
For a full schedule of activities, visit the Facebook page or go to www.nps.gov/KEMO, click "menu" and then "events."
While it is still under limited operations, Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park is phasing in its on-site access for the public in accordance with federal and public health guidance. Trails and specific parking lots are open.
