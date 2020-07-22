Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park will resume fee operations beginning Friday.
Passes can be purchased online only at Recreation.gov.
There will be a two-week grace period through Aug. 7 for current pass holders.
Visitors must either have a park-specific $5 daily or $40 annual pass, or an America the Beautiful interagency pass. Each parking area contains fee information signs with a QR code which links directly to Recreation.gov.
Revenue from park fees are used for deferred maintenance and upkeep of historic structures, according to park officials. Fees will go toward the replacement of the Ward Creek bridge and a public restroom to be installed at the south end of the park.
Visitors are encouraged to find a parking space before purchasing a daily pass online, as a pass does not guarantee a parking spot. Park staff will conduct compliance checks at parking areas at various times, checking for hard copy passes on dashboards or for valid vehicle license plate numbers for visitors that have made online pass purchases.
Park visitor parking lots (with identified GPS coordinates) where fee compliance will resume are as follows:
• The Visitor Center lot (33.983255, -84.57873),
• Old 41 (Overflow) lot (33.985047, -84.582952),
• Gilbert Road lot (33.976017, -84.599580),
• Burnt Hickory Road lot (33.963276, -84.594391),
• Cheatham Hill Road lot (33.933020, -84.604780),
• Cheatham Hill Drive/Illinois Monument lot (33.936937, -84.596903),
• Kolb Farm lot (33.910438, -84.596796), and the
• Horse Trailer lot (33.913270, -84.597761)
The Visitor Center, the Mountain Road and the parking area on the crest of the mountain will remain closed due to safety concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kennesaw Mountain, like other National Park Service parks, is opening using a phased approach, so services may be limited. Park officials encourage the public to follow local area health orders, practice Leave No Trace principles, avoid crowding and avoid high-risk outdoor activities.
Park staff will continue to monitor all park functions to ensure that visitors adhere to CDC guidance for mitigating risks associated with the transmission of COVID-19 and take any additional steps necessary to protect public health.
For more information and updates, visit www.nps.gov/kemo and follow the park’s social media channels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.