Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park is increasing recreational access.
The National Park Service is working service wide with federal, state and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.
Beginning Sunday, the park will reopen access to the Horse Trailer parking lot.
Entry fees are also waived and the following spaces continue to be available - all park trails and all parking lots within the park except for the Mountain Road.
With public health in mind, the following facilities and roads remain closed at this time - restroom facilities, the Visitor Center and the Mountain Road/Mountain Road parking lot.
While these areas are accessible for visitors to enjoy, a return to full operations will continue to be phased and services may be limited.
For more information, visit www.nps.gov/kemo and www.nps.gov/coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.