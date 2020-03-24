Kennesaw Mountain Oct. 15 (5).JPG
Walkers enjoy Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park in October 2019.

 Rosie Manins

Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park is closing its operations to support efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Tuesday, the park will offer no services outside those that support emergency visitor or resource protection. At Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, the following services and operations will be closed: All parking lots, buildings, facilities, and trails. 

"The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park is our number one priority," the park said in a news release. "The National Park Service (NPS) is working with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor COVID-19. We will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide updates on our website www.nps.gov/kemo and social media channels."

The NPS encourages people to take advantage of the many digital tools already available to explore Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park found at www.nps.gov/kemo

