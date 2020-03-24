Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park has closed its operations to support efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
As of Tuesday, the park will offer no services outside those that support emergency visitor or resource protection. At the park, the following services and operations will be closed: All parking lots, buildings, facilities and trails.
"The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park is our number one priority," the park said in a news release. "The National Park Service (NPS) is working with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor COVID-19. We will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide updates on our website www.nps.gov/kemo and social media channels."
The NPS encourages people to take advantage of the many digital tools already available to explore Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park found at www.nps.gov/kemo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.