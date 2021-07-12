The largest monument at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park was reported vandalized Monday morning, according to the National Park Service.
Park staff and visitors reported graffiti on the Illinois Monument at the end of Cheatham Hill Drive, per a news release. American flags on the site, as well as at the grave of an unknown soldier, were destroyed.
The incident is under investigation and the NPS said no other details are available.
"The Illinois Monument, erected by Union veterans in memory of their comrades, is the largest monument in the park, and was dedicated in 1914," the news release said. "The grave site dedicated to the unknown soldier dates to the Civilian Conservation Corps days."
Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to contact the National Park Service's tip line at 888-653-0009.
