A young Kennesaw mother is in jail accused of child cruelty and reckless conduct after police say she was passed out drunk in bed while her four-year-old son wandered two blocks from home while barefoot in 95-degree weather.
Laura Cruz, 23, was arrested by Cobb sheriff’s deputies at the Acworth city jail around 8:45 a.m. last Wednesday and immediately booked into the Cobb County jail, where she remains in custody on a $10,000 bond.
Police say her four-year-old son walked barefoot from the family’s mobile home on Russell Drive to the Sunshine House daycare center just over 1,000 feet away on Cherokee Street around 4 p.m. last Tuesday, when it was 95 degrees outside.
The child cried out to the daycare center staff for help and police were called, Cruz' Aug. 13 arrest warrant states.
When the boy showed police where he lived, officers entered the mobile home to find roaches, rotten food on the living room floor and clothing strewn throughout, the warrant states, adding that Cruz was found “passed out due to intoxication” in a rear bedroom with a girl, whose nose was bleeding profusely.
Police say they woke Cruz by performing a “sternum rub,” and she told officers she had consumed an alcoholic beverage called "Four Loko" because her husband had cheated on her and she had passed out.
All entry and exit doors to the home were unlocked, police say.
Both children were transported by ambulance to WellStar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta to be checked out, the warrant states.
Cruz, originally from Mexico, is charged with felony cruelty to children in the second degree and misdemeanor reckless conduct, and is subject to a detainer by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), jail records show.
