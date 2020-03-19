Kennesaw Mayor Derek Easterling said the city had taken "unprecedented steps to do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19" in a video uploaded to Facebook on Wednesday.
COVID-19 is the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
Following Gov. Brian Kemp's declaration of a public health state of emergency over the weekend, Kennesaw has closed the Ben Robertson Community Center, Municipal Court, the Frank Boone Dog Park and skate park at Swift-Cantrell Park, the playgrounds at Adams, Depot and Swift-Cantrell parks, the Smith-Gilbert Gardens and the Southern Museum of Civil War & Locomotive History.
Eastlering and City Manager Jeff Drobney participated in a conference call with Kemp earlier in the day.
"The governor has no intention right now of mandating that restaurants and pubs be closed," Easterling said. Some cities and states in the U.S. and countries around the world have ordered the closure of such businesses. "He just wants us to be smart about social distancing and to do our part to slow the spread."
Easterling encouraged people to learn more about the new coronavirus and social distancing in order to stop its spread. He also encouraged those who are worried they may have the virus to call their doctors first and the state's coronavirus hotline second.
The hotline number is (844) 442-2681.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.