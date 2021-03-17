A Kennesaw man was seriously injured Wednesday morning after colliding with a vehicle stopped in the emergency lane of I-75 northbound.
Police say Jacob B. Walters, 36, of Kennesaw was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital after he crashed into a truck parked on the side of the interstate near its intersection with Wade Green Road. A three-year-old passenger was also hospitalized, but was not seriously injured.
Walters collided with the Ram 5500 pickup truck after its driver, Justin L. Flowers of South Carolina, parked the truck in the right emergency lane. Cobb Police say within moments, Walters’ Chevrolet Suburban hit the rear of the truck.
Flowers was not injured. Walters was trapped inside the Chevrolet and had to be extracted from the vehicle.
Cobb Police are investigating the crash, and ask anyone with information regarding this collision to contact investigators at 770-499-3987.
