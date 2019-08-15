The drowning of a Kennesaw man in a home swimming pool over the weekend remains under investigation, but authorities believe it was accidental.
Cherokee Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Jay Baker says Michael Patrick DuChene, 31, was found dead floating in a woman’s swimming pool between Canton and Waleska, off Timberland Drive, Sunday afternoon.
“It appears to be an accidental drowning,” Baker told the MDJ Thursday. “At this time there’s been no indication of any foul play.”
Baker said DuChene was at a party at the house the night before his body was found. He was last seen about 6:30 a.m. Sunday.
Hours later, when Cherokee sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the house, the homeowner told them she went to the pool to look for a pair of shoes someone thought they had left there, and that’s when she discovered DuChene’s body and called 911.
Baker says an autopsy was performed and investigators are waiting for toxicology test results.
“He had no injuries to his body or anything of that nature,” he said.
The Cherokee sheriff’s office is leading the investigation.
An obituary published online states DuChene was born in Michigan and was passionate about a career in film and television production.
He moved to the Atlanta area in 2007 and founded Mikey Dee Productions to produce short films, music videos and live reggae concerts, the obituary states, adding that DuChene is survived by his wife, siblings, mother and father.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.