A Kennesaw man was sentenced to nine years in prison after transporting a child to Tennessee “for the purpose of engaging in prostitution.”
Alonzo Dean Westmoreland, 31, and Douglasville’s Savannah Grissum, 22, both pleaded guilty in September 2019 to transporting in commerce an underage victim for the purpose of engaging in prostitution. They were sentenced last week.
In June 2018, the Cobb County Police Department “received a report about a runaway juvenile,” according to the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Tennessee.
After FBI departments in Chattanooga and Atlanta were informed that the child was in Chattanooga, local sheriff’s office deputies and FBI agents found the victim in a motel there.
The child had been prostituted in Chattanooga for about four days, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office, with Westmoreland and Grissum using the money to pay for the motel “and other expenses.”
Grissum was sentenced to more than six years in prison. Both Grissum and Westmoreland were also sentenced to six years of supervised release and will be required to register with the sex offender registry in any state where they reside, work or attend school.
Cobb County detectives Hunter Llewellyn and Ray Drew contributed to the investigation, which was led by agents from the FBI’s Chattanooga and Atlanta offices and deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee.
