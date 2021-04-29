A Kennesaw man faces multiple charges after North Georgia police say he robbed a bank before leading them on a high-speed chase through two counties Thursday morning.
Authorities say Kennesaw's Brandon David Nunnelly, who allegedly robbed a Fannin County bank, will be charged with "multiple traffic violations in Gilmer County." The Fannin County Sheriff's Office will be leading the bank robbery investigation.
Around 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Gilmer deputies were told to be on the lookout for a black vehicle with tinted windows believed to have been used in an armed robbery in Fannin, according to a news release from the Gilmer County Sheriff's Office.
Shortly thereafter, Gilmer deputies spotted a vehicle fitting the description headed south on state Route 515, the release states. When authorities tried to stop the vehicle, it fled at high speed into Pickens County with Gilmer deputies in tow.
The vehicle turned back north on Old Highway 5 at the state Route 136 connector, where a deputy used a pit maneuver to wreck the suspect vehicle, Gilmer authorities said. Pictures shared by the sheriff's office on Facebook showed loose dollar bills scattered through the wrecked car.
Nunnelly was taken into custody and transported to Piedmont Mountainside Hospital for evaluation.
The Gilmer County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to requests for information on where Nunnelly was being held or whether he was still in jail.
