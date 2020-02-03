A Kennesaw man was arrested while attempting to meet who he thought was a 14-year-old girl for sex, after chatting unwittingly online with an undercover Marietta detective, police say.
David Lee Fancher, 49, was arrested by Marietta Detective Mark Erion around midday on Jan. 29, charged with a single felony count of computer pornography/use of a computer service to seduce, elicit, lure or entice a child to commit an illegal act, records show.
In Fancher’s arrest warrant, Erion states he was working undercover as a 14-year-old girl when a chat developed with Fancher over the internet, and soon becoming sexual when Fancher expressed an interest in having sex with the girl.
Just before 7 p.m. on Jan. 20, Fancher sent the ‘girl’ a photograph of his private parts and arranged to meet, Erion said.
“Said accused arrived at the meet location and was taken into custody,” the detective stated in Fancher’s arrest warrant. “After his Miranda rights were read, said accused made several admissions regarding this case. Said accused admitted he was chatting with what he thought was a 14 or 15 year old girl.”
The warrant states Fancher’s computer pornography charge relates to incidents between Jan. 15 and Jan. 29 at 925 Whitlock Avenue in Marietta, the location of the Magnolia at Whitlock apartment complex.
Fancher’s home address is listed on his warrant and jail record as being on Loring Road in Kennesaw.
He spent less than 12 hours in custody at the Cobb County jail before being released on a $15,000 bond just before midnight on Jan. 29, his jail record shows.
