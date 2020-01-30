A Kennesaw man was arrested after being caught on camera breaking into and robbing a Subway restaurant while the business was closed and locked, Cobb police claim.
Nicholas A Hadoulis, 25, entered the Subway at the corner of Stilesboro and Kennesaw Due West roads through the store’s back door just before 6 a.m. on Jan. 25, according to his arrest warrant.
Hadoulis was observed on video taking the cash register drawer and some cash from a nearby cardboard box, police said.
“Accused was identified by his height and build in the video, along with a trail of evidence and footage that led back to said accused's residence,” his warrant states.
The same day of the burglary, police got a warrant to search Hadoulis’ home, on Johnston Trail NW about half a mile from the Subway, and said they found Hadoulis hiding under a bed in the basement.
“As said accused was being removed from under the bed, a black crowbar fell out of the mattress directly above said accused's hiding spot,” Hadoulis’ arrest warrant states. “Upon being issued his Miranda warning, said accused stated that the crowbar had been used in the burglary of the Subway store.”
Police also found the stolen cash and the clothing Hadoulis was seen wearing in the store video when they searched his home, according to the warrant.
In addition, officers said they discovered a “small black pouch containing a spoon and needle stuffed inside the box spring” of Hadoulis’ bed. “The spoon bore visible, chalky residue consistent with heroin,” his warrant states.
Hadoulis is charged with felony counts of burglary in the second degree, possessing tools used in the commission of a crime, and possessing heroin, a ‘Schedule One’ illicit drug, records show.
He was taken into custody around 2 p.m. on Jan. 25 and booked into the Cobb County jail without bond.
Hadoulis' jail record shows he is also subject to a “hold” order for the Marietta Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.