A 40-year-old Kennesaw man was arrested after exchanging inappropriate text messages with a 15-year-old girl, police say.
Michael Shawn Roberts was apprehended by Acworth police Tuesday while attempting to meet the teenager, Cpl. Youlanda McIntosh of the Acworth Police Department said in a news release.
“The arrest stemmed from an ongoing investigation involving the suspect and a 15-year-old female,” McIntosh said. “On February 2nd, 2020, the Acworth Police Department was contacted by the mother of a 15-year-old female. The mother was concerned that her daughter had been communicating through text with a male, only known as Michael and believed to be in his 20s.”
An Acworth detective engaged in text messages with Roberts, pretending to be the girl, McIntosh said.
“The suspect continued to engage in inappropriate conversations with the 15-year-old,” she said. “The suspect agreed to meet the 15-year-old female. Acworth police set up surveillance at the location for the planned meeting. Once Mr. Roberts was positively identified, he was placed under arrest and transported to the Acworth Police Department.”
Cobb sheriff’s deputies took custody of Roberts around 3 a.m. Wednesday and booked him into the county jail, his jail record shows.
He faces a single felony charge of enticing a child for indecent purposes, and was released from custody around lunchtime Wednesday on a $7,500 bond, as stated in his record.
Roberts lives on Old Field Drive, near the Shallowford Road intersection with Interstate 575, records show.
Anyone with any information about the case is asked to contact the Acworth Police Department at 770-974-1232.
