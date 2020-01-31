A Kennesaw man ran from police while trying to throw away over 1,000 illegal party pills during an evening traffic stop, police say.
Kenneth Laandre Johnson, 28, was arrested by Kennesaw police around 10 p.m. on Jan. 24 near the intersection of Cherokee Street and Jiles Road, records show.
Johnson fled on foot from officers during a traffic stop, according to his arrest warrant, but was “located down the road.”
A K-9 searched the area and found a bag full of drugs, police said.
Johnson is accused of possessing 1,200 pills of ecstasy, an illegal party drug; 300 pills of Xanax, a prescription-only sedative; 11 pills of Oxycodone, a prescription-only narcotic; and a small bag of marijuana, also an illegal drug in Georgia.
Police officers said Johnson told them he was “Jimichael Bruell,” born on Christmas Day 1990, in an attempt to mislead them, for which he was charged with giving false details, a misdemeanor.
Johnson also faces a felony charge of trafficking ecstasy, felony counts of possessing Xanax and Oxycodone, and misdemeanor counts of abandoning drugs and obstructing police, records show.
He remains in the Cobb County jail without bond and is also subject to a “hold” order from Cherokee County authorities, his jail record states.
