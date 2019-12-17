Cobb sheriff’s deputies knocked on three Acworth doors Friday afternoon and arrested three young male occupants for their alleged involvement in a shooting at a Kennesaw house in September.
There were eight people, including several children, sleeping inside the Main Street home in Kennesaw when about 20 bullets were fired into the residence just after 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 22, warrants show.
No one was injured, but the house was riddled with bullet holes, police said.
Anthony Jordan Brown, a 19-year-old Marietta resident, was arrested at his Everwood Drive home in relation to the shooting on Oct. 11.
Brown remains in custody without bond at the Cobb jail on 10 felony charges, including eight counts of aggravated assault with intent to murder, criminal damage to property and possessing a gun during the commission of a crime.
Now three of his alleged associates are also in jail on the same charges, two of them having only just been released from custody on ankle-monitored bond in relation to separate charges, records show.
Police said Brown was involved in a confrontation at the Kennesaw address, just south of the Jiles Road and Main Street/Old 41 Highway intersection, about half an hour before the shooting.
Brown stated “stay outside, I’ll be back,” as he was leaving the property, according to witnesses.
He then picked up Derrick Reynolds, Elijah Jordan Hinson and Miguel Sabu McBride, and drove them to the house to assist him in the shooting, which is confirmed in phone and social media records, warrants state.
Police said they found 19 shell casings from a pistol, with various calibers, in the street directly in front of the home as well as multiple gunshot entries in the front side of the house.
Brown’s alleged co-offenders were incriminated by one another during police interviews, warrants state.
Reynolds, 19, was arrested at his Lake Park Place home in Acworth by Cobb sheriff’s deputies at 2:45 p.m. on Dec. 13 and booked into the Cobb jail on eight felony counts of aggravated assault with intent to murder as well as felony criminal damage to property in the second degree and possessing a gun during the commission of a crime.
Reynolds, originally from Florida, is not eligible for bond.
He had only just been released with an ankle monitor from the Cobb jail on the evening of Dec. 3, on two bond orders totaling $55,000, having spent 44 days behind bars on felony charges of armed robbery and breaking into cars as well as misdemeanor battery in relation to events for which he was arrested by Acworth police around 2 a.m. on Oct. 27.
Hinson, 18, was arrested at his Richmond Place home in Acworth by Cobb sheriff’s deputies at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 13 and booked into the Cobb jail without bond on the same charges as Reynolds.
Hinson, originally from New York, had been on ankle-monitored release from the county jail for 10 days when he was arrested.
He was released on three bond orders totaling $37,000 the afternoon of Dec. 3, having spent 28 days in custody on felony counts of armed robbery and breaking into vehicles and two misdemeanor counts of theft.
For those charges, Hinson had been arrested in Acworth on Nov. 5.
McBride, 18, was arrested at his Howell Farms Road home in Acworth by Cobb sheriff’s deputies at 2:45 p.m. on Dec. 13 and booked into the Cobb adult detention center on the same charges as Reynolds and Hinson.
McBride, originally from New York, is not eligible for bond on the charges related to the shooting, but also faces a single felony count of entering a vehicle with intent to commit theft, for which he is subject to a $5,000 bond.
