Eugene “Gene” Siller, the golf pro who was killed at Pinetree Country Club on June 3, was remembered at a funeral service Monday morning.
Mourners gathered at Dunwoody United Methodist Church for the service, which was followed by a private burial. Friends, family and hundreds of others filled the church sanctuary.
Siller, who was 46, was shot and killed at the 10th hole of Pinetree’s golf course. Police believe he went to investigate a truck that was parked on the course and was killed after witnessing an active crime taking place. Two others, 46-year-old Henry Valdez of California and 76-year-old Paul Pierson of Kansas, were found dead from gunshot wounds in the truck, which was registered to Pierson.
Police last week arrested Bryan Anthony Rhoden, 23, of Atlanta, charging him with murdering the three victims. Police have not yet said what chain of events led to Valdez and Pierson’s death, or why they were taken to the golf course.
A fundraiser for Siller’s family on Gofundme.com had raised more than $700,000 as of Sunday afternoon. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to the Gene Siller Memorial Grant, which was created through the Georgia PGA Foundation to honor Siller’s life. The grant benefits competitive junior golfers in need throughout Georgia.
Donations can be made at https://go.rallyup.com/georgiapgafoundation. Checks can be made payable to:
Georgia PGA Foundation
Memo: Gene Siller Memorial Grant
2205 Northside Drive NW, Suite 140, Atlanta, GA 30305
