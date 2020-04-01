The city of Kennesaw has issued an executive order staying business licenses for "non-medical physical contact" businesses, including hair stylists, nail salons and tattoo parlors.
The changes are in effect as of 9 p.m. Tuesday. This is the city's third executive order since it declared an emergency situation March 20.
"The City of Kennesaw announces this executive order out of concern for the health of our community and to encourage social distancing, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH)," city officials said in a release.
The executive order applies to all personal service businesses that involve non-medical physical contact. It will remain in effect until the city's emergency declaration expires.
For more information, visit www.kennesaw-ga.gov/covid-19.
