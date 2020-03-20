Kennesaw will not be ordering businesses to close their doors despite declaring a state of emergency in response to the spread of the coronavirus Thursday.
At least two other cities in Cobb County have also declared a state of emergency, but only Smyrna has ordered the closure of certain public gathering places.
"At this time, the City of Kennesaw is not taking actions to further reduce or restrict businesses from operating or establish curfews; this declaration does set the framework that will allow the City to respond expeditiously should the need arise," the city noted in a news release.
As of noon Friday, there were 45 confirmed cases of the virus in Cobb County and 420 statewide. At least 13 people in Georgia have died from the virus.
Thursday, Mayor Derek Easterling said the city had taken "unprecedented steps to do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19" in a video uploaded to Facebook on Wednesday.
COVID-19 is the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
Following Gov. Brian Kemp's declaration of a public health state of emergency over the weekend, Kennesaw has closed the Ben Robertson Community Center, Municipal Court, the Frank Boone Dog Park and skate park at Swift-Cantrell Park, the playgrounds at Adams, Depot and Swift-Cantrell parks, the Smith-Gilbert Gardens and the Southern Museum of Civil War & Locomotive History.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.