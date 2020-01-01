MARIETTA — After a longer-than-anticipated labor and an arrival three days before his due date, baby Luke, born at 12:44 a.m. at WellStar Kennestone Hospital became the first baby of the New Year in Cobb County, according to his family and representatives from WellStar Health System.
Born to Amanda Wall and Bryan Robins, of Kennesaw, Luke James Wall is a healthy, happy baby boy at 19 inches long and just shy of seven pounds, his mother said, adding that his birth at Kennestone brings her back to the same hospital where she was born.
The couple said they didn't expect to be delivering through 2019 and into 2020, but when Wall's doctor suggested at her recent appointment that they induce labor, they headed to the hospital.
Neither mother nor father said they ever expected they'd have the county's first baby. At nearly 1 a.m., Wall said she believed there had to have been others before hers. When they found out, the couple said they were ecstatic.
"(We were) very excited — very shocked," Wall said, as Luke slept soundly in her arms. "We didn't even think that he could possibly be the first, so we were very excited when we heard that he was... He was ready to be here."
Baby Luke is the couple's second child together. Wall said even though this isn't her first child, the feeling of holding Luke in her arms is "truly something you can't describe."
Robins lightly stroked the beanied forehead of his newborn son as he told the MDJ, "He's healthy and came perfectly on time, so you can't really ask anything more than that."
As the family of Cobb County's first baby, Wall and Robins received a teddy bear, snacks, baby outfits, diapers and baby wipes, as well as a picture frame and kit for memorializing Luke's foot and hand prints.
Wall and Robins said after a long night and the relief that comes with giving birth to a healthy baby, they're anxious to get home and introduce Luke's older brother, two-year-old Jake, to the newest addition to the family within the next day.
"He's very excited — as excited as a two-year-old can be," Wall said. "He runs around the house screaming, 'Luke.'"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.