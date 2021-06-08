KENNESAW — The mural of Kennesaw native turned professional football player Justin Fields, installed on the wall of Pisano’s Pizzeria without city permission, was approved by the City Council Monday night.
Pisano’s failure to jump through the requisite hoops before installing the mural means the restaurant was expected to be made to pay a fine when the issue went before a court Tuesday. Kennesaw's municipal court could not be reached by phone Tuesday afternoon.
Fields was drafted 11th overall by the Chicago Bears in April, and the mural, originally painted in shades of gray, was touched up in blue and orange, the Bears’ colors. Before going pro, Fields played for Ohio State University and Harrison High School.
The mural came together as part of a partnership between the restaurant, NFL, Nike and Bose.
At a council work session last week, city staff explained Pisano’s had contacted them asking what steps it would have to take with the city to install the mural without running afoul of any ordinances. When it learned the process would drag well past the NFL draft, it went ahead anyway.
The mural has since been reviewed by the Kennesaw Art and Culture Commission and the Kennesaw Historic Preservation Commission, both of which, along with the city’s planning and zoning department, recommended that council approve the mural.
Pisano’s was expected to pay a fine of $270. Had it not received council approval, however, that fine would have been $1,000, according to city staff.
Although the mural was painted on property just outside the city’s historic district, Councilwoman Tracey Viars told the MDJ last week she was surprised at the lack of controversy surrounding its installation. City staff said at the work session they had not received any complaints about the mural.
“We’ve had a history of arguments about murals,” Viars said. “I think it adds culture to a city. I love what Marietta has. I love what Woodstock has. I love what Acworth has in that category. And we’ve done some art installations, but the people that are very protective of the historical properties don’t want murals.”
She hopped on Facebook recently “to kind of get the temperature of what the community thinks,” she said. “There was both sides, but mostly people were celebrating it.”
