KENNESAW — The Kennesaw City Council held its first discussion this week on the recommended general fund budget of almost $24.4 million for fiscal 2020, which would bring in additional tax revenue by keeping the property tax rate as is.
Overall tax revenue is budgeted at a 3.5% increase, according to city documents, while the general fund is $1.1 million or 5% higher than fiscal 2019’s revised budget. The proposed 2020 budget anticipates no change in the millage rate of 8 mills.
It also allocates $200,000 to provide a 2% cost of living adjustment for all city staff, and $130,000 has been allocated for a one-time merit recognition for all full-time employees. Those who have worked for the city for a year or longer would receive $750, and $350 for those who have worked less than one year.
Finance Director Gina Auld said if the millage rate is rolled back to 7.695 mills, tax revenue would be reduced by $374,000 and residents would see a decrease in their bill of $24 a year.
“I’m a believer that if we can give back to the citizens, let’s do it,” said Council member Pat Ferris.
Council member David Blinkhorn also indicated he was in favor of a rollback.
“Since ‘08 we’ve been at 8 mills and our revenue continues to go up, and I believe our development department said we have $500 million that’s going to come online in the next 2-3 years,” he said. “At some point we should give back to the citizens.”
Council member James “Doc” Eaton said he was on the fence about the issue and would like to see the reserves increased first.
Auld was also in favor of increasing the reserve fund. Kennesaw currently has one month’s reserve, $1.5 million. She said the recommendation from the Government Finance Officers Association is to have a minimum of two to three months; three months of reserve funding is about $4.5 million.
City Manager Jeff Drobney said revenues could be impacted by House Bill 329, which alters the way title ad valorem taxes are disbursed. It’s projected that TAVT will decline by 50% or $600,000 and due to the uncertain nature of the legislation, neither the county, nor the state could provide accurate financials.
“I wish I could stand here and tell you that I am confident in that $600,000 number, but I am not,” Drobney said. “I’ve tried to work with the county. I’ve tried to work with the state as much as possible. We are going to take a hit.”
The city will also see a loss of $29,000 from the hotel/motel tax because the largest revenue producing hotel burned down, according to Auld.
The city’s senior tax exemption is also having a greater impact on the general fund. In Kennesaw, any senior 65 and older is exempt from paying city property tax. The estimated loss to Kennesaw’s general fund due to the exemption for fiscal 2020 is $921,550, up 26.4% from $728,766 in fiscal 2019. It is a 187% increase from 2012 when it amounted to $320,576. The impact of the exemption on the general fund is expected to surpass $1 million next year and $2 million within five years.
New development is expected to offset these losses, city officials said.
The police department’s projected budget is nearly $7.5 million, up from just under $7 million last year. Requests include $12,000 for education and training due to increased costs of ammunition, $210,000 for three SUV Interceptors, as well as funding for two new positions: a specialized unit sergeant and crime analyst.
The rising cost of sanitation will also be up for further discussion during budget talks. Last week the council approved changes to the contract with Republic Services that saw a 15 percent increase, partially due to House Bill 792 which levied higher fees on landfills. The council must decide whether to pass that increase on to the customers or absorb the cost into the sanitation fund.
“In my opinion, in looking at the numbers there’s not a significant enough decrease in our revenue to make me have a desire to increase the fees for customers,” Council member Chris Henderson told the MDJ.
The council will hold public hearings on whether to maintain or roll back the millage rate on Aug. 12 and Aug. 19. Public budget hearings will take place on Sep. 3 and Sep. 16.
Once approved, the budget will take effect Oct. 1 and run through Sep. 30 of next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.