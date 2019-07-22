Costco shoppers in Kennesaw were evacuated Monday afternoon as police investigated a bomb threat.
Customers in the store at 645 Ernest W Barrett Parkway were told by staff to leave around 1:45 p.m.
Soon after, those still waiting near the entrance to re-enter the shop to make their purchases were told by the store manager to also evacuate the parking lot.
Cars were then directed out of the area by Costco staff and police officers.
Cobb police spokeswoman Sydney Melton told the MDJ at 3:20 p.m. the department’s bomb team had cleared the building and parking lot.
“No explosive devices were located,” she said.
An administrator at the store told the MDJ Costco had no comment to make and that the doors would re-open about 4:30 p.m.
Kennesaw resident Kelly Westberry was shopping inside Costco with her children aged 4, 10, and 14 at the time of the bomb scare.
She said the evacuation was quiet, orderly and fast.
“One of the employees just came up to us and said “we’re asking everyone to leave the store,” there was no big announcement,” Westberry told the MDJ. “They didn’t say what was wrong, and I thought it might be a gas leak.”
Westberry said the store was busy at the time and about 50 shoppers stood near the entrance waiting to be let back in, until the store manager told them all to leave.
“Employees were being evacuated too,” she said. “I think they tried to keep it under the radar.”
Cobb police would not say what led to the evacuation, or give details of the bomb threat.
