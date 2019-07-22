A bomb scare at the Kennesaw Costco on Monday afternoon saw dozens of shoppers evacuated but no explosive device was found by police.
Everyone inside the Costco at 645 Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw was evacuated at about 1:45 p.m. Monday as police investigated a bomb threat.
About 50 customers waiting outside the entrance in hopes of finishing their shopping were then told to evacuate the surrounding parking lot before 2 p.m.
Cars were directed out of the area by Costco staff and police officers.
Cobb police spokeswoman Sydney Melton told the MDJ at 3:20 p.m. the department’s bomb team had cleared the building and parking lot.
“No explosive devices were located,” she said.
An administrator at the store told the MDJ Costco had no comment to make and that the doors would reopen at about 4:30 p.m.
Kennesaw resident Kelly Westberry was shopping inside Costco with her children aged 4, 10, and 14 at the time of the bomb scare.
She said the evacuation was quiet, orderly and fast.
“One of the employees just came up to us and said “we’re asking everyone to leave the store,” there was no big announcement,” Westberry told the MDJ. “They didn’t say what was wrong, and I thought it might be a gas leak.”
Westberry said the store was busy at the time and many people, including herself, had to abandon full carts of shopping.
“Employees were being evacuated too,” she said. “I think they tried to keep it under the radar.”
Cobb police gave no further detail on the bomb threat as of press time.
