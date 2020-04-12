Kennesaw citizens who want to weigh in on upcoming mayor and council meetings will have to do so via email temporarily while city hall is closed due to the coronavirus.
Those who would like to provide public comment on a specific agenda item are to email kennesawcouncil@kennesaw-ga.gov no later than 6 p.m. the night of the regular meeting. Comments will be read aloud or grouped into categories for the record, according to the city.
Kennesaw City Hall remains closed to the public, but meetings will be live streamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/CityofKennesaw. Council members are joining meetings via conference call in an effort to comply with social distancing guidelines.
The next mayor and council meeting is 6:30 p.m. April 20. Agendas for council meetings can be found at kennesaw.novusagenda.com/agendapublic. Past meetings can be watched on the city's Facebook page.
