The five candidates running for Kennesaw's three open council seats this November haven't filed any campaign finance reports, electing instead to keep their campaign finances at a modest level.
Under state law, candidates aren't required to report campaign donations if they do not raise — or spend — more than $2,500. All five Kennesaw candidates have signed affidavits indicating they don't plan to raise or spend that much, the Kennesaw City Clerk's Office confirmed.
Should any of the five candidate end up exceeding the $2,500 threshold, they will be required to file campaign finance disclosures listing their donations and expenses.
Three council seats are up for election: Post 3 at large, Post 4 at large and Post 5 at large. Post 3 Councilman Pat Ferris is unopposed.
Incumbent Post 4 Councilman Chris Henderson faces a challenger from Antonio Jones, a small business owner who previously ran for Post 1.
Post 5 is held by Nimesh Patel, who is not seeking reelection. Patel was on the council from March 2016 to January 2018 and did not seek reelection. Then, in May 2021, Patel was appointed to the Post 5 seat by the council after David Blinkhorn resigned the seat to pursue an unsuccessful state House run.
Two candidates are running to succeed Patel: Jonathan Fred Bothers, a real estate broker, and Trey Sinclair, founder and president of Dry County Brewing Company.
