KENNESAW — In 2016, Georgia was home to 53 craft breweries, according to trade group Brewers Association.
In 2017, the state passed Senate Bill 85, which relaxed regulations on breweries selling directly to consumers. The number of craft breweries has more than doubled since then, standing at 130 in 2020.
This week, three Kennesaw-based beer business entrepreneurs spoke to the Northwest Cobb Area Council of the Cobb Chamber about the growing industry, as well as their own challenges and hopes for the future.
Trey Sinclair, founder and president of Dry County Brewing Company, first took an interest in craft beer as a University of Georgia student when he discovered Athens-based Terrapin Brewing Company, the first craft brewery to open in the Classic City.
“They were making delicious product, I was blown away,” Sinclair said. “I’d never had anything beer-wise that tasted like their beer did.”
He began home brewing before he could legally drink, at the age of 19 — “it’s legal to buy hops, grain and water,” he remarked. After graduation, he was working in finance and brewing on weekends when he decided he wanted to create the “Terrapin of Kennesaw.”
Sinclair approached banks for a loan with no success. He ended up partnering with a Mississippi brewery that would brew his beer and ship it here. In Kennesaw, he set about convincing restaurants and bars to sell his beer on tap.
Eventually the budding business caught the attention of banker Jason Sleeman, who had originally turned down a loan application from Sinclair. Sleeman, who moderated Wednesday’s discussion, convinced the bank to give Sinclair a loan, and Dry County was born.
Sleeman’s title is now vice president of craft beverage lending for United Community Bank. Getting breweries off the ground has become his specialty.
The other two brewers on the panel were Joe Uhl, founder of Horned Owl Brewing, and Michael Sorg, founder of Firewater Brewing Company. Unlike Sinclair’s outfit, both Uhl and Sorg entered the industry after Senate Bill 85 was signed. With the new law, Georgia allowed direct sales from breweries to consumers, the last state in the country to do so. Previously, breweries had to give tours that included drink tickets to serve beer in-house.
For Uhl, that means he’s gone for a brewery with a community bar and restaurant feel in downtown Kennesaw, contrasted to the more industrial approach of Dry County. Dry County, though, plans to open a tasting room soon in downtown Kennesaw.
Instead of worrying about competition, Uhl said the Dry County tasting room is “going to be great for Kennesaw, it’s going to be great for me, it’ll be great for him (Sinclair). Because it draws more people into the market.”
Sorg, on the other hand, is still working toward getting his own space, having put his first beer on the market in 2018. His beer is brewed at other breweries and sold to bars and restaurants through distributors. Firewater is named for Sorg’s day job as a firefighter — the brews have names like “Sergeant Stout,” “Hop Chief American IPA” and “First Response Pale Ale.”
Horned Owl opened last November and is trying to raise its profile through marketing, Uhl said. Its name comes from the Kennesaw State mascot, but also because of Uhl’s last name, which comes from the German word for owl. Uhl’s brews include Key Lime Talon, Pina Colada Hoot, Raptor, Free Bird and Wingspan.
Dry County, as its grown, has gotten into seltzer, spirits and hard cider. Sinclair said the company’s vodka may be more famous than any of his beers.
Dry County produced 3,700 barrels of beer last year and expects to produce between 6,500 and 7,000 this year, Sinclair said. (A barrel, containing 248 pints, is twice the size of the popular half-barrel kegs you see at parties). Horned Owl, Uhl said, expects to produce 700-1,000 barrels this year, its first full year of business. And Firewater produced about 500 barrels in 2019, Sorg said.
For context, Georgia’s largest craft brewer, SweetWater Brewing Co., produced about 260,000 barrels in 2019. More than 20 million barrels of America’s most popular beer, Bud Light, are produced annually.
To support local craft brewers, the panel suggested buying at the breweries instead of groceries, supporting more deregulation of the industry, supporting community development and, for grocers, bar and restaurant owners, selling local beers at their businesses.
One audience member, a self-admitted wine and bourbon lover, asked panelists how they get non-beer drinkers in their breweries. The answer, they said, was by offering something for everyone — a variety of beer types, a wine list, and a social experience. Sinclair invited the man to try Dry County’s “Kennesaw Bourbon Ale,” which has notes of oak and vanilla.
“That’s what’s great about drinking beer. Everybody’s styles and tastes are different,” Uhl said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.