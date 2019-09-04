A Kennesaw man stole over $200,000 in cash by stuffing bills down his pants while changing cash tills in ATM machines for a security services company, police say.
Reginald Rashun Bryant, 35, is now out of jail on a $50,000 bond facing a single felony charge of theft, Cobb County jail records show.
He was arrested August 21 and spent the night in custody before being released.
Bryant’s arrest warrant states he worked for the Mableton branch of global firm GardaWorld, which claims on its website to be “the world’s largest privately owned security services company offering a wide range of highly focused business solutions, including leading-edge security services and cash solutions.”
Police say Bryant stole $219,619 during 28 “transactions” while replacing cash tills at various ATM machines between June 4 and August 16 of this year, while working for GardaWorld at 1800 Freeman Pkwy in Mableton.
“He would take money from the new tills,” his arrest warrant states. “Said accused admitted to hiding the cash in his shorts, inside of his pants, in order to hide the cash when being searched at the end of shift.”
Police say Bryant wrote a statement expressing remorse and advising he could immediately return $50,000 to the company, adding that to date he has returned about $130,000.
