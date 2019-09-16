A 25-year-old Kennesaw woman is facing a felony theft charge after police say she conspired with an Atlanta man to deceitfully obtain 12 Apple iPhones worth over $13,000 from a Kennesaw AT&T store where she used to work.
Jasmine Monique Jones was a former employee of AT&T and opened fake company accounts to obtain the iPhones and sell them for personal profit, police said.
Jones’ arrest warrant states she worked with Atlanta resident Qua’Von Maleek Turner to commit the crime.
Cobb police have also obtained an arrest warrant for Turner on a felony theft charge in relation to the stealing, which officers state happened at the AT&T store in the Town Center at 400 Ernest W Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw between 9 a.m. on May 29 and 7 p.m. on Aug. 12.
The dozen iPhones stolen by Jones and Turner were worth a combined $13,349, police said.
Warrants show Jones and Turner are each subject to a $25,000 bond order in relation to their theft charges.
