Cobb County authorities are searching for an arson suspect accused of setting a fire inside an apartment while others were asleep.
Randell Kenneth Addison, 37, is the subject of a May 7 arrest warrant claiming he intentionally set a fire in an interior room of a house inside The Avenues of Kennesaw apartment complex just after midnight on May 5.
The incident is being investigated by the Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services Fire Investigation Unit, per a press release Friday from the county Department of Public Safety, attributed to Chief Investigator Brian Beaty.
Addison is sought for the felony offense of arson in the first degree/endangerment, per the press release.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call investigators on 770-499-3869.
