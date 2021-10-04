Two subdivisions in Kennesaw and Mableton, together comprising over 150 new homes, are among the biggest rezoning cases Cobb’s Planning Commission will consider Tuesday.
The latter of these, proposed by Cobb homebuilder Traton, was first submitted months ago as a large townhome spread. Located just off the intersection of Austell and Clay roads, Traton sought to build 145 townhomes on the 25-acre, undeveloped parcel.
County zoning staff, however, didn’t like the idea, writing in an analysis memo that the project was too dense for the suburban area. Not only did the townhomes not comport with the county’s designation of the neighborhood as low-density, but the Department of Transportation and Cobb County Schools wrote the project was likely to overburden local roads and schools.
After several months of work, Traton and its attorney, Kevin Moore, substantially lowered the density of the proposal by revising it down to a 79-unit subdivision of single-family homes. The changes appear to have earned the approval of the Mableton Improvement Coalition (MIC).
“We appreciate the dramatic changes made in the development since the original application … Traton Homes has listened to the community and responded, and the current plan reflects that community input,” MIC’s zoning coordinator, Robin Meyer, wrote in a letter to the county last week.
Each home would be a minimum of 1,800 square feet, according to documents submitted by Moore.
Meanwhile in west Cobb, just outside Kennesaw’s city limits, developer Windsong Properties hopes to build 82 houses targeted to the 55 and older market. Windsong specializes in age-restricted communities and has built other such developments in Acworth, Woodstock, and Hiram.
The 37-acre site at Mack Dobbs and Ellis roads is currently a single home with fields and woods surrounding a large lake. Windsong would maintain that lake as part of its subdivision, surrounding it with walking trails, a clubhouse, and community garden.
When first proposed this past spring, the project was envisioned as a 98-unit community. While projected costs for the homes aren’t specified in Windsong’s application, houses at its Echols Farm subdivision in Hiram range from $340,000 to $435,000.
