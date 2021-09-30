The Kennesaw City Council recently approved a land swap that will see a developer take over a 1.3-acre, city-owned park in exchange for a 1.4-acre lot on Cherokee Street.
The Chalker Park property will be used as part of the Eastpark Village mixed-use development, while the city plans to develop the Cherokee Street property as a new park.
The city had Chalker Park and the Cherokee Street property appraised. Chalker Park was valued at $411,000 and the Cherokee Street property was valued at $417,600.
The Cherokee Street property is located about a mile northeast of downtown Kennesaw, bordered to the north by Smith Drive.
The city cited the poor state of Chalker Park as reason to abandon public use of the property, which the council approved earlier this year. The property has been owned by the city since 1989. In its abandonment resolution, the city said the park was not being used for leisure by the public and had instead become overgrown and a dumping ground. City officials have said at meetings the park had become a blight on the city.
Eastpark Village, an investment of $250-300 million, is being built by Sanctuary Development on more than 55 acres along Cherokee Street between McCollum Parkway and downtown Kennesaw.
Jason Anderson, who represents a property owner near Chalker Park, spoke against the deal at a July meeting where the council voted to abandon the property from public use.
“You are insinuating that what, an act of God took this down into disrepair? No, you yourself have taken this down, with the sole purpose of exchanging these properties for something else,” Anderson told the council.
Anderson also said that easements on the property complicate Eastpark’s plans to develop it. Reached for comment on that claim, the city’s parks and recreation director and economic development director declined to comment, referring questions to Becca Graham, a spokesperson for the city. Graham did not respond to requests for comment.
Anderson was the only person to speak about the deal at public hearings held before the abandonment and the land swap.
At the meeting where Anderson spoke, Councilman Pat Ferris said the swap had been planned for years and that the city wasn’t hiding anything.
“It's been advertised. Apparently everybody that's interested in it knows about it. I’d say let’s move on then,” Ferris said.
