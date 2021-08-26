MARIETTA — During his trip to Lockheed Martin on Thursday, Gov. Brian Kemp touted a bill he signed into law earlier this year as having the potential to bring 3,000 new jobs and $1.6 billion in investment to the aeronautics giant's Marietta facility over the next several years.
He also said the bill could result in 22,000 jobs created in Georgia. Lockheed officials said the 19,000 non-Lockheed jobs are "indirect and induced jobs," meaning they are "created by other companies as a result of (Lockheed's) growth."
Lockheed officials also cautioned that the company has to first secure contracts to lock down the 3,000 jobs, but added that the Marietta facility has already added 150 jobs this year.
The Lockheed-specific portions of the more wide-ranging Georgia tax incentive bill Kemp referenced — Senate Bill 6 — essentially make Lockheed Martin more competitive when it bids on future Department of Defense contracts.
The larger bill absorbed a separate bill former state Rep. Bert Reeves, R-Marietta, had filed in the 2020-2021 legislative session, offering Lockheed tax incentives should it land a defense department contract for the "next generation fighter (aircraft)." Stephanie Stinn, a Lockheed spokesperson, said Thursday SB 6 "is not about any specific program," rather it's about "winning future defense contracts."
Kemp and Lockheed officials said the effects of Senate Bill 6 could be a spring board for an influx of high paying, high technology jobs in the state's aerospace and defense industry.
Though he said "it's dangerous" to give job predictions, Kemp said he's confident the partnership between Lockheed Martin, Dobbins Air Reserve Base and the state are capable of bringing "the next generation of air dominance programs home to the Peach State and specifically right here in Cobb County."
Defense contract awards consider cost as "a critical determining factor," and SB 6 allows Lockheed Martin to be "more competitively priced," added Stinn.
Lockheed officials also said Thursday that SB 6 assists the company in expanding its "Skunk Works" programs, which focus on developing future and emerging aircraft and technologies. About 85% of the work that falls under the Skunk Works umbrella is classified, according to Lockheed Martin's website.
The Bell Bomber plant opened in 1943 on what is now the Marietta Lockheed Martin site. The site became home to Lockheed in 1951. The Marietta facility employs around 4,700 people and builds C-130 and C-130J military transport planes, center wing assemblies for the F-35 Lightning fighter jet, and produces or modifies other fighters and bombers.
The MDJ reported this week that Lockheed secured a five-year, $329 million contract with the Indian Air Force to maintain its fleet of C-130 aircraft.
The Indian Air Force currently operates a dozen C-130J-30 Super Hercules planes originally manufactured by Lockheed. The contract is a continuation of a previous five-year agreement to “manage the program, logistics and engineering support elements” of the fleet, according to the company.
The Indian government announced the purchase of six C-130Js in 2008, with subsequent purchases in 2017 and 2019. Eight employees from Lockheed, Rolls Royce, and GE (who make the plane’s engine and propellers, respectively) will serve as on-site technical staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.