Gov. Brian Kemp on Sunday issued guidelines for retailers and consumers during the coronavirus pandemic, aimed at helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Kemp’s guidelines were issued in association with the American Transaction Processors Coalition, Georgia Retail Association and Georgia Food Industry Association, according to a press release from the governor’s office.
Kemp’s current shelter in place order allows for the suspension of the use of PIN pads, PIN entry devices, electronic capture signatures and any other credit card receipt signature requirements if it is permitted by underlying credit card agency and company agreements.
Guidelines for consumers:
• If a contactless payment option is available (e.g., Apple Pay, or tap-and-pay), use it.
• Clean your payment cards using soap, hand sanitizer or alcohol after each use.
• Maintain control of your card, whenever possible, rather than handing it to the merchant.
• If asked for a signature, PIN, or other information at the payment terminal, use your own pen (for signing) or personal stylus (for touch screens) if you can.
• If using home delivery services, pay in advance through a website, app or telephone.
Guidelines for retailers:
• Merchants and ATM owners/operators are encouraged to clean and disinfect terminals frequently and implement some changes to the payment process to reduce consumer interaction with equipment.
• Follow manufacturer guidelines to protect and care for payment terminals.
• Use 60% or higher alcohol-based hand sanitizer, card reader cleaners, alcohol-based disinfectant wipes (no bleach) or glass cleaner.
• Clean checkout and payment terminal area frequently (or after each transaction, if possible). Consider all checkout touch points (e.g., payment terminal, including PIN pad, check lane counter and merchandise dividers, self-checkout lanes).
• When cleaning the terminal, do not clean the electrical connections and plugs.
• Never spray any product directly onto the terminal. Use a cloth or wipe that has been sprayed instead.
• Retailers should ensure EBT (electronic benefit transfer) card users can continue to access PIN pads to enter this information during transactions.
