Georgia’s public health state of emergency has been extended by a month to May 13, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday morning, in collaboration with Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and House Speaker David Ralston.
“Under state law, the governor may renew the public health state of emergency, which was otherwise set to expire on April 13, 2020,” Kemp’s office stated in a press release. “Lt. Governor Duncan and Speaker Ralston agree it is necessary for the public health emergency to be renewed and will not be requesting a special legislative session, which was tentatively scheduled for April 15, 2020.”
Kemp said the emergency extension is to “ensure the health and wellbeing of Georgians.”
“This measure will allow us to continue to deploy resources to communities in need, lend support to frontline medical providers, and keep preparing as we brace for potential patient surge in our healthcare facilities,” he said. “We deeply appreciate the hard work of Georgians who are sheltering in place, using social distancing, and helping us flatten the curve. We are in this fight together.”
Duncan said the General Assembly will continue to assist citizens “in any way possible.”
As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, Georgia had 9,156 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, including 1,899 hospitalizations and 348 deaths.
“In these unprecedented times, we ask Georgians for their continued patience and prayers, especially for first responders, law enforcement, and the healthcare workers caring for the medically fragile,” Kemp said. “They are going above and beyond to keep us all safe, and we will never be able to repay them for their sacrifices.”
Ralston said difficult days are ahead of Georgians, and the state is doing all it can to coordinate with local and federal authorities to respond to needs as they arise.
“As Georgians, we will persevere and emerge stronger on the other side,” he said.
Kemp signed the state of emergency on March 14, when there were 64 cases of COVID-19 statewide and 15 in Cobb County.
At the time the governor asked daycares and schools to “take necessary measures to keep students, teachers and administrators safe,” restricted visitation at state health facilities and jails, asked faith leaders to cancel services, and asked state agencies to implement telework policies, while the state activated the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency’s State Operations Center.
“Out of an abundance of caution, I have worked with the General Assembly to appropriate $100 million in emergency funding to address the spread of coronavirus in Georgia,” Kemp said upon declaring the state of emergency, the day after President Donald Trump signed a national emergency declaration.
“This public health emergency is unprecedented for the state of Georgia, and I do not take this action lightly,” he said. “It is a more specialized form of a state of emergency and allows for a more robust response to crisis specifically in the healthcare sector.”
(1) comment
But, out of an UNDER abundance of caution, the Governor said the beaches are open... [blink]
Governor Kemp, get WITH the program. Sad times.
