Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order Friday that will end most of the state’s remaining coronavirus restrictions.
Distancing and employee mask requirements at bars and restaurants will end when the order takes effect Saturday, as will all specific requirements for gyms and fitness centers, movie theaters, body art studios, estheticians, hair stylists and massage therapists.
Social distancing recommendations will be “strongly encouraged,” rather than required, per the order, and the requirement that childcare facilities prohibit all unnecessary visitors will end.
Furthermore:
♦ Live performance venues will no longer be subject to a separate set of coronavirus restrictions.
♦ Professional, collegiate and high school sports organizations and events will have to follow the rules or guidelines set by their respective leagues, conferences or associations.
