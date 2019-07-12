Gov. Brian Kemp has appointed Kennesaw Mayor Derek Easterling to the Georgia Professional Standards Commission.
“I always respond that I am ‘outstanding and blessed’ when asked ... however, today I must admit that I am also feeling honored to serve as a newly appointed member of the Georgia Professional Standards Commission,” Easterling wrote on his Facebook page. “Thank you Governor Kemp for this tremendous opportunity!”
The commission establishes guidelines and oversees the preparation, certification, professional conduct and recruitment support of certified personnel employed in Georgia schools.
Easterling is a teacher at Awtrey Middle School. He earned an M.Ed in secondary education and a B.S. degree in Sports Management from Grand Canyon University. He and his wife, Dawn, live in Kennesaw.
