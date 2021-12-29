MARIETTA — Henry Thompson and Jaret Usher were sworn in Wednesday as the newest judges of Cobb’s Superior and State Courts.
Chock-full of Cobb notables, the ceremony was presided over by Superior Court Judge Gregory Poole and Gov. Brian Kemp, who appointed Thompson and Usher to their respective posts earlier this year.
“In addition to being a great governor, he’s just a tremendous judge of character,” joked Thompson, who will become Cobb’s 11th Superior Court judge after the position was created by the General Assembly. Thompson previously served as a State Court judge in its traffic division.
Usher will then fill Thompson’s vacancy on the State Court. A veteran of the Cobb Solicitor General and District Attorney’s offices, she most recently was the director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s legal division.
“I'm not here because of anything that that I've done,” Usher said after taking the oath of office. “It's really about all the people who've invested in me through the years of my life.”
Those people included a who’s who of Cobb legal names, including past Judges Watson White, Michael Stoddard, and Conley Ingram, all of whom she clerked for. Usher called the full-circle moment for her career “surreal,” and also credited as a mentor GBI head and former Cobb District Attorney Vic Reynolds, who introduced Kemp Wednesday.
“You've challenged me in my legal career. I can't say I always understood why you asked me to do some of the stuff you did,” she laughed, “but you pushed me to be a better lawyer and a better person.”
Kemp joked that he “had great reservations about giving some of these people back (to Cobb). I knew Jaret would be a great fit for this, but I also knew Vic might be mad at me for picking her.”
Thompson, meanwhile, reflected on his more than two-decade legal career in Cobb, which included time at the Cobb District Attorney’s office and private criminal defense work.
“All the members of the Cobb Bar have been nothing but great to me since I came here from Athens 21 years ago,” Thompson said.
He also recalled the moment he got the news that he’d been rewarded with his dream job.
“The third time I talked to the governor was when he called me on the phone and told me he was going to give me this job. My immediate response was, ‘Well, Governor, how does it feel to have the power to change somebody's life?’” Thompson said. “He didn't say anything glib or clever. He immediately responded, ‘You know, you have to balance that out with the fact that I had to disappoint some very qualified people.’”
Thompson, after the ceremony, showed the Bible he'd taken the oath of office on eight years ago when joining the State Court bench. He'd inscribed inside the front cover the date of his swearing in, way back in 2013.
"I was always hoping I could write something else under that one day," he said.
