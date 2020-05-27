Kell High School student Jordan Haynes was recently named a district winner in the Georgia Farm Bureau (GFB) High School Art Contest.
A junior when she entered the contest, Haynes received $100 for being the top winner from GFB’s 3rd District, which includes 14 counties in West Central Georgia and metro Atlanta. She is the daughter of Samarah Carzell of Marietta.
A winner was selected from each of GFB’s 10 districts. The state winner and two runners-up were chosen from the 10 district winners. Drawings were judged on artistic merit and how well the artwork represented Georgia agriculture. Haynes’ drawing can be seen by visiting www.gfb.ag/3Haynes.
The contest, sponsored by Georgia Farm Bureau, was open to any Georgia high school student in grades 9-12. Farm Bureaus from 67 counties submitted entries for district and state awards.
“Georgia Farm Bureau’s Art Contest encourages high school students to express their creativity and showcase their artistic ability through black and white media,” said GFB Women’s Leadership Committee Chairman Heather Cabe. “The students’ knowledge and perspective of Georgia agriculture comes to life on paper as they sketch different commodities and the farming lifestyle that is so beloved in our state.”
The Georgia Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee coordinated the statewide contest. Locally, Cobb County Farm Bureau coordinated the contest.
“I’m proud of Jordan for being a district winner in the Georgia Farm Bureau Art Contest,” said Cobb County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee Chairman Chy Kellogg. “On behalf of Cobb County Farm Bureau, I would like to thank the students and teachers who participated in our art contest.”
Founded in 1937, Georgia Farm Bureau is the state’s largest general farm organization. For more information, visit www.gfb.org.
