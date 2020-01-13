A 17-year-old Kell High School student was killed Sunday night in a car crash on Jamerson Road near the school.
Police said 17-year-old Kayleigh S. Neste of Kennesaw lost control of the white 2008 Nissan 350Z she was driving and crossed into an oncoming lane shortly after 7 p.m. The Nissan collided with a white 2012 Kia Forte.
The Nissan caught fire after the crash.
Cobb County Police Spokeswoman Officer Sydney Melton said bystanders helped Kayleigh out of the burning Nissan before it became fully engulfed. They also used another vehicle to pull the Kia away from the burning Nissan before it could catch fire.
Kayleigh was transported by ambulance to WellStar Kennestone Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.
Cobb County Schools spokeswoman Nan Kiel confirmed that Kayleigh was a Kell student.
"We recently learned of the passing of one of our students," she said in a statement. "Counselors, administrators, and Prevention/Intervention staff are on site to provide support and care for our students and staff during this difficult time."
The driver of the Kia, who police have identified as a 16-year-old female, was extracted from the car by fire personnel and transported to Kennestone for treatment of serious injuries. Kiel said the 16-year-old was also a Cobb County Schools student.
The collision remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.
