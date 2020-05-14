Kell High School created a unique way to celebrate the Class of 2020. Using the Disney Electric Parade as inspiration, staff and friends hosted the “Class of 2020 Bright Future Parade.”
On Wednesday night, music, lights, cameras, and best friends helped create one last Longhorn memory as a student. It was the substitute for the seniors’ ‘walk across the stage moment.’
Seniors decorated their cars for the parade, and many used elaborate designs with LED lights, glow sticks and props as the parade circled the school.
As they drove across the stadium drive, their names and plans for the future were announced.
“We can’t walk across our real stage to celebrate our graduation, but this was really cool and a great way to end our school career,” one student said.
