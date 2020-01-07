Cobb County is asking Smyrna residents to be on the lookout for a black coyote officials say has been sighted in the area so that the animal can be relocated.
“Cobb County Animal Services is helping the Atlanta Coyote Project track down a coyote seen in the Smyrna area,” a post on the Cobb County Government Facebook page reads. “The melanistic coyote (dark-colored — perhaps a coyote/dog mix) has been seen around the area. They’d like to relocate it to a safer area.”
Cobb County has asked residents to drop a line to info@atlantacoyoteproject.org if they spot the animal. Ross Cavitt, a spokesman for the county, did not respond to request for comment.
The Georgia DNR is aware of the coyote reported in the Smyrna area and has received a request for a permit to bring the animal into captivity at the Yellow River Animal Sanctuary in Gwinnett County, according to Katilin Goode, Urban Wildlife Program manager for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
While it is illegal to relocate rabies vector species — species such as coyotes, raccoons, foxes or bobcats, which could have rabies without displaying symptoms — to a different location in the wild, relocating them to a sanctuary like Yellow River is not, she said.
Goode also said Cobb County’s assumption that the coyote spotted in Smyrna may be mixed with a domesticated dog is probably correct, given its a white chest marking and videos she’d seen showing its behavior. But she said that white marking also indicates the animal is probably not a melanistic coyote, as the county’s social media post states.
“We would refer to it as a black phase coyote,” Goode said, adding that though there aren’t reliable statistics on how many black phase coyotes exist in the wild, they aren’t exceedingly rare.
Also not uncommon, even though some may find them a little frightening, are coyote sightings in an area as developed as Smyrna, Goode said.
She said coyotes are extremely adaptable to urban environments, where their common prey, such as mice, rats and voles, abound. That also means that if a coyote shows up in your area and you have an outdoor cat or small dog, you should keep an extra-close eye on them, she said.
“Typically, that’s not going to be a coyote’s first food source,” Goode said. “We call that being habituated to people and human things. But small outdoor cats can become prey items, and small dogs that aren’t supervised can become prey items.”
She said keeping outdoor cats inside and carrying small dogs or keeping them on a short leash is advisable if there’s a coyote in the area. She also said if you’re walking at dawn or dusk, take an air horn or other noise maker to scare off a coyote, should you see one.
Scaring the animal is something wildlife experts encourage, as it enforces a natural fear of humans, according to Goode. So if a coyote shows up in your back yard, puff out your chest and shout, she said.
“We want people to reinforce that fear. That keeps everybody safer — the coyote, you, your pets, your neighborhood,” she said. “You want to be aggressive and be the dominant animal, but we also want people to be on their porch or in their doorway or in a car — somewhere secure.”
